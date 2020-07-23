Historic Vaccine Debate: RFK Jr. Vs. Dershowitz on Forced Vaccination of Americans

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. goes head to head with attorney Alan Dershowitz on the topic of forced vaccination. Do not miss this!



RFK Jr. and Dershowitz debate the nation’s hottest issue.

Related:



Dr. Carrie Madej, an Internal Medicine Specialist with over 19 years of experience, claims that the COVID-19 vaccine could be a Trojan Horse used to patent human beings, as it will change one’s DNA.

Also:



Alex Jones breaks down how Vanderbilt researchers describe the process of nanotech viruses taking over every cell in the human body.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!