Historic: Watch Trump Meet Kim Jong Un In Singapore, Establishment In Panic

Alex Jones reports from Hawaii to share the latest details behind the historic Trump-Kim summit.


Related Articles

Anti-Gunners Stage ‘Die-Ins’ for Pulse Nightclub Massacre Anniversary

Anti-Gunners Stage ‘Die-Ins’ for Pulse Nightclub Massacre Anniversary

U.S. News
Comments
California Man Has Home Raided, Guns Confiscated After Trying to Register Firearm

California Man Has Home Raided, Guns Confiscated After Trying to Register Firearm

U.S. News
Comments

Did David Hogg Subtweet His Parkland Peers During the Tony Awards?

U.S. News
Comments

Robert De Niro is an Angry Old Man Who Hasn’t Been in a Good Movie Since the 90’s

U.S. News
Comments

Twitter CEO Says He Was Wrong to Eat Chick-Fil-A

U.S. News
Comments

Comments