The History Channel tweeted out a picture of George Washington to celebrate the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863:

Amazingly, the tweet still remains three hours later despite the historical inaccuracy.

“Illustration is George Washington taking command of American Army in Cambridge 1775. We must restore teaching American history in schools,” tweeted Michael K in response.

In contrast, Gettysburg was a turning point of the American Civil War nearly 90 years later.

George Washington did take command on July 3, which likely explains why the History Channel used the wrong image.

However, the timing of the tweet brings to mind the recent fake news promoted by the mainstream media, and what’s hilarious is that the History Channel is owned by Hearst Communications and Disney-ABC, both of whom own a large percentage of the mainstream media, including ABC News.

ABC recently took flak for pushing the since-debunked “Russian collusion” narrative alleging that the Russian government elected President Trump, a claim which of course is the very definition of fake history.

One Trump voter got so fed up that he paid for a billboard blasting ABC:

“ABC News was the only channel I watched as a child growing up in Texas but I think they have lost touch with America and forgotten the working man,” the voter, Kyle Courtney, said. “They don’t represent our voice anymore. Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign was funded by the Clinton Foundation in close coordination with the media, and now we’re seeing them try to fix what they couldn’t fix during the election.”

At lease the History Channel’s article linked in the tweet was fairly accurate:

“On the third day of the Battle of Gettysburg, Confederate General Robert E. Lee’s last attempt at breaking the Union line ends in disastrous failure, bringing the most decisive battle of the American Civil War to an end.”

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RealKitDaniels

Twitter: Follow @KitDaniels1776

MORE Videos: Resistance News