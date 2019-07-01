Hoax 2.0? AOC Claims Border Patrol Agents "Sexually Threatened" Her

Image Credits: Alex Wong | Getty.

Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visited a CBP (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) facility in El Paso, Texas on Monday and claimed officers were being “physically & sexually threatening” toward her.

“Officers were keeping women in cells w/ no water & had told them to drink out of the toilets,” she continued. “This was them on their GOOD behavior in front of members of Congress.”

Talking with a reporter after her visit, AOC said, “In that last facility, I was not safe from the officers in that facility.”

Ocasio-Cortez supposedly saw people drinking from toilets and forced her way into a cell where a woman described the treatment of detainees as “psychological warfare,” saying officers are “waking them at odd hours for no reason, calling them wh*res, etc.”

California Rep. Judy Chu (D) echoed AOC’s allegations, saying “One woman was told if she wanted water, just to drink from a toilet.”

Daily Mail political editor David Martosko suggested the possibility of “drinking from the toilet” meaning the toilets have water fountains on them, such as the commodes seen in this Tucson, Arizona holding facility.

In a total 180 from the claims being made by AOC and Judy Chu, the Washington Examiner reports two witnesses saw Ocasio-Cortez “scream at federal law enforcement agents ‘in a threatening manner.'”

“She comes out screaming at our agents, right at the beginning [of the tour] … Crying and screaming and yelling,” a witness said.

The group of 14 House Democrats and their aides left the El Paso, Texas Border Patrol facility and will visit another facility located in Clint, Texas where AOC says “the Trump admin was denying children toothpaste and soap,” despite that claim being refuted by a top Border Patrol official.


