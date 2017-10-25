‘Hoax is Turned Around’: Trump Slams Dems, Hillary Over Dossier Revelations

President Trump blasted Democrats, failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and the fake Russian dossier at an impromptu press conference on the White House lawn Wednesday.

Addressing the fallout from revelations contained in a Washington Post article, which claimed the Clinton campaign and DNC funded research that led to the Russian “peegate” dossier, Trump asserted Democrats felt the need to come clean only after realizing everything would soon be revealed in court.

“This fake dossier… it was made up, and I understand they paid a tremendous amount of money,” Trump said. “And Hillary Clinton always denied it, the Democrats always denied it, and now only because it’s going to come out in a court case they said yes they did it, they admitted it, and they’re embarrassed by it. But I think it’s a disgrace. It’s just really a very sad commentary on politics in this country.”

Trump added that the Russian collusion narrative had come back to bite Democrats in the ass.

“The whole Russia thing… this was the Democrats coming up with an excuse for losing the election,” Trump said. “They lost it by a lot; they didn’t know what to say, so they made up the whole Russia hoax.”

“Now it’s turning out that the hoax is turned around.”

On Tuesday the Post confirmed what had long been suspected – that Democrats were behind a dossier which claimed Russia had compromising information which could be used as leveraged against President Trump.

The dossier, compiled mainly by former UK intelligence operative Christopher Steele, detailed several salacious allegations which are at the center of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump-Russian collusion.

The Post reports the company behind the documents, Fusion GPS, had previously been hired by a Republican client during the primaries to dig up dirt on Trump prior to being hired by a Clinton campaign lawyer.

“The Clinton campaign and the DNC, through the law firm, continued to fund Fusion GPS’s research through the end of October 2016, days before Election Day,” reports the Post.

The Post’s article comes just days after President Trump tweeted asking if the FBI or Dems had paid for the dossier, adding the Justice Department should reveal who “paid for it.”

Workers of firm involved with the discredited and Fake Dossier take the 5th. Who paid for it, Russia, the FBI or the Dems (or all)? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2017

Officials behind the now discredited "Dossier" plead the Fifth. Justice Department and/or FBI should immediately release who paid for it. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

As to the anonymous Republican client who initially hired Fusion GPS, Trump said he could think of one name, but did not identify that person.

