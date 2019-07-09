Hockey Coach: If You Disrespect the Anthem, "Get the F**k Out Now"

A hockey coach has gone viral on Twitter for a video in which he tells his team if they disrespect the national anthem they can “get the f**k out now”.

It’s not yet known who the coach or the team is, but the clip already has nearly 400,000 views.

“We’re not women’s soccer. We’re not the NFL. If there’s anybody here who is going to be disrespectful to either the American or the Canadian national anthem, grab your gear and get the f**k out now because you’ll never see the ice in this arena. We don’t have that problem in hockey, we’re better than that but there was no sense in wasting anybody’s time if that sh*t was going to happen,” the coach told his players.

There didn’t appear to be any disagreement.

Last month, U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe deliberately ignored the national anthem before a game, telling Yahoo News, “I’ll probably never sing the national anthem again.”

Following the team’s World Cup win, Rapinoe was involved in an incident where the U.S. flag was dropped on the ground before it was quickly retrieved by another player.

