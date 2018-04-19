Hogg Angers HOLOCAUST Survivors & Relatives With Anti-Gun Book Title '#Never Again'

In the few weeks since the Parkland shooting, anti-Second Amendment activist David Hogg, along with his sister, has written a book about “the foundation of this movement,” promising that the proceeds will “help heal the community.”

However, Hogg has angered survivors of the Holocaust, and the relatives, by using the term ‘Never Again’ as the book’s title, a phrase that has been historically associated with the genocide committed by Nazis during World War Two.

The Hoggs sent out the following tweets Wednesday:

It turns out, according to publisher Random House, that the rather vague promise of using the proceeds to “help heal the community,” actually means that the money will be donated to anti-Second Amendment Bloomberg group Everytown for Gun Safety, which also had a large hand in organizing the March for Our Lives rally.

“This book is a manifesto for the movement begun that day, one that has already changed America–with voices of a new generation that are speaking truth to power, and are determined to succeed where their elders have failed,” the description reads.

The ‘Never Again’ phrase regarding Parkland was forced into the public consciousness predominantly by CNN and a handful of anti-gun Parkland students.

Now it is being committed to print in book form, many more are unhappy about it:


