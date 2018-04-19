Hogg Angers HOLOCAUST Survivors & Relatives With Anti-Gun Book Title '#Never Again'

In the few weeks since the Parkland shooting, anti-Second Amendment activist David Hogg, along with his sister, has written a book about “the foundation of this movement,” promising that the proceeds will “help heal the community.”

However, Hogg has angered survivors of the Holocaust, and the relatives, by using the term ‘Never Again’ as the book’s title, a phrase that has been historically associated with the genocide committed by Nazis during World War Two.

The Hoggs sent out the following tweets Wednesday:

Today @lauren_hoggs and I are announcing our book #NeverAgain that tells the story of the foundation of this movement for those we lost. Lauren and I will be using the money made from the book to help heal the community. #NeverAgain out June 5th https://t.co/Vh2gWVWNGq — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 18, 2018

Announcing #NeverAgain, a book by @davidhogg111 and I that tells the story of how we turned our grief into action and how we fight and speak out for those who no longer can. All proceeds going to healing Parkland and to prevent gun violence. Coming out June 5th. — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) April 18, 2018

It turns out, according to publisher Random House, that the rather vague promise of using the proceeds to “help heal the community,” actually means that the money will be donated to anti-Second Amendment Bloomberg group Everytown for Gun Safety, which also had a large hand in organizing the March for Our Lives rally.

“This book is a manifesto for the movement begun that day, one that has already changed America–with voices of a new generation that are speaking truth to power, and are determined to succeed where their elders have failed,” the description reads.

The ‘Never Again’ phrase regarding Parkland was forced into the public consciousness predominantly by CNN and a handful of anti-gun Parkland students.

Now it is being committed to print in book form, many more are unhappy about it:

Is it fair to say you are cheapening the phrase Never Again with this? Remember the Holocaust? — Dan Morrissey (@DMorrissey907) April 18, 2018

Are you really going to use the name never again? You need to educate yourself on what that term was used for, what it means, and the people it represents. — Jason (@Jason62242444) April 18, 2018

“Never Again” has a sacred meaning already. Please use a different name for your book. — Mary King (@maryking1948) April 18, 2018

I have soooooo many problems with politicizing the phrase #NeverAgain. It’s a term used to memorialize the Holocaust (and, to a lesser extent, to memorialize the victims of the September 11th attacks). It is deeply gross to use that phrase to push for a divisive political agenda. https://t.co/vr2utXER8h — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 18, 2018

100% this. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) April 18, 2018

I really support u & your movement I am an avid advocate 4 strong gun control law However as a child of holocaust survivors I take umbrage with your use of the term #neveragain which until now has been associated with the holocaust — Chesky Wertman (@chesk770) April 18, 2018

It is simply obscene for a gun control movement to use the motto #NeverAgain Read a history book about how the Nazis disarmed the Jews before murdering them — Dr. Deploralowlifebot ❤️🇺🇸 (@buybuydandavis) April 18, 2018

Feel like pointing out that it appears you and your fellow sheep are appropriating #neveragain from Holocaust victims. You did learn about the Holocaust in school right? Or did you miss it because of walking out? — April Lynn (@aprilynnia) April 18, 2018