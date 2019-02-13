Hogg: Gun Owners Like ‘Hunting’ Human Beings

Gun control advocate David Hogg claimed during an MSNBC interview Tuesday that self defense is not a legitimate reason to own a popular rifle like the AR-15, and that such people are only interested in ‘hunting human beings’ with the weapons.

Hogg was appearing to speak about a recent campaign he has been pushing to ban semiautomatic weapons at the state level.

Hogg, along with other ‘March for Our Lives’ affiliated individuals introduced a ballot initiative in Florida calling for such a ban on what they describe as ‘assault weapons’.

“The truth of the matter is weapons like the AR-15 have an effective range of over 1,500 meters,” Hogg said.

“If you’re using a weapon with an effective range of over 1,500 meters, you are not defending yourself. You are hunting a human being.” he further declared.

“I don’t think any civilian needs to have their hands on a military weapon like that,” Hogg said.

It is estimated that there are between 8.5 million and 15 million of the rifles in circulation, according to the NRA. The figure is so broad because the data comes from manufacturers who do not break down sales into specific gun categories, or collect data on sales to individuals.

It has now been one year since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which left 17 people dead.

MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell did not challenge the former student Hogg’s assertion that anyone who owns such a firearm is engaged in ‘hunting’ people.