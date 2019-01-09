Hollywood Attacks Trump After Border Address: ‘Hitler-Ian Rhetoric’ ‘Nobody Slurs Lies Better’

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities could not contain their urge to attack President Donald Trump Tuesday after his televised Oval Office address to the nation on border security.

In his first Oval Office address, President Trump told the nation, “Our Southern Border is a pipeline for vast quantities of illegal drugs – including meth, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.”

“Every week, 300 of our citizens are killed by heroin alone – 90 percent of which floods across from our Southern Border. More Americans will die from drugs this year than were killed in the entire Vietnam War,” he said in part.

“This entire Trump speech has the cadence of a Wheel Of Fortune contestant solving the puzzle,” Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane said in a social media post.

This entire Trump speech has the cadence of a Wheel Of Fortune contestant solving the puzzle. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) January 9, 2019

“I’m not watching how’s the stunted reading and nose breathing,” comedian Sarah Silverman asked.

I’m not watching how’s the stunted reading and nose breathing — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 9, 2019

Michael Moore fumed, “Trump, live now, railing against immigrants while sitting beside the photo of his immigrant mother. Shame.”

Of course, there is nothing contradictory about being against illegal immigration while championing legal immigration.

Trump, live now, railing against immigrants while sitting beside the photo of his immigrant mother. Shame. pic.twitter.com/Oly64Zy2bF — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 9, 2019

Read more