Hollywood Attacks Trump as Iran Fires Missiles at U.S. Troops in Iraq

Hollywood celebrities blamed President Donald Trump for Iran’s attack Tuesday evening, in which over a dozen missiles were fired at Iraqi bases hosting U.S. troop — though no casualties were reported.

The missiles were fired in retaliation for Trump’s successful airstrike against Iranian terror mastermind Qasim Soleimani last week, who had been behind an escalation of attacks on Americans in Iraq, both civilian and military, including the U.S. embassy.

Director Rob Reiner:

We’re being led into another disastrous war by a Lying Ignorant Fool. God help US. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 8, 2020

Singer and actress Bette Midler:

With all due respect, Mr Adams, you are dumb as a brick. Iran is thousands of years old, gigantic, & 70 % of its people are under 50, now whipped into a frenzy of hate. That's what your idiot "man in control" has done. He's "cocked and loaded" and you're just a suckup. https://t.co/OdEIaiwNnf — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 8, 2020

Michael Moore recently tweeted out an apology to Iran in Farsi for the killing of one of the top militant terrorists in the world.

Novelist Stephen King:

Trump did this.

It’s all on Donald Trump.

Retweet if you agree. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 8, 2020

Filmmaker Michael Moore:

Remember—everything you hear from Trump and his cronies about Iran, like everything else he says, is a lie. Thankfully many in the media tonight are saying the same thing regarding his lies about this war. We must resist. We must speak out. We must NOT repeat the lies. War! STOP! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 8, 2020

Comedian and pundit Rosie O’Donnell:

donald trump must be removed – now #NoWarWithlran — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 8, 2020

