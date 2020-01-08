Hollywood Attacks Trump as Iran Fires Missiles at U.S. Troops in Iraq

Image Credits: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

Hollywood celebrities blamed President Donald Trump for Iran’s attack Tuesday evening, in which over a dozen missiles were fired at Iraqi bases hosting U.S. troop — though no casualties were reported.

The missiles were fired in retaliation for Trump’s successful airstrike against Iranian terror mastermind Qasim Soleimani last week, who had been behind an escalation of attacks on Americans in Iraq, both civilian and military, including the U.S. embassy.

Director Rob Reiner:

Singer and actress Bette Midler:

Michael Moore recently tweeted out an apology to Iran in Farsi for the killing of one of the top militant terrorists in the world.

Novelist Stephen King:

Filmmaker Michael Moore:

Comedian and pundit Rosie O’Donnell:

