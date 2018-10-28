Hollywood Blames Trump & Supporters For Synagogue Shooting

A slew of Hollywood celebrities rushed to social media on Saturday to heap blame on President Donald Trump, his supporters, and lawful gun owners mere moments after a shooter opened fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“As an American Jew I feel nauseous. And if you support Donald Trump you should too because this shit is on YOU. IT’S YOUR FAULT,” actor Ike Barinholtz wrote. “Remember that tonight as you’re trying to go to sleep.”

As an American Jew I feel nauseous. And if you support Donald Trump you should too because this shit is on YOU. IT’S YOUR FAULT. Remember that tonight as you’re trying to go to sleep — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) October 27, 2018

Dogwhistle reminder that these words used by our openly Nationalist President are winks to the alt right:

Soros = The Jews

Globalist=dirty jew

Nationalist =white Nationalist — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) October 27, 2018

To Sheldon Adelson and my other Jewish brothers and sisters who support this bigot in the name of Israel: Is moving the embassy to Jerusalem really worth all the hate Trump has sewn?” Modern Family producer Danny Zuker said of the billionaire Republican donor.

To Sheldon Adelson and my other Jewish brothers and sisters who support this bigot in the name of Israel: Is moving the embassy to Jerusalem really worth all the hate Trump has sewn? — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) October 27, 2018

Early on Saturday, as Breitbart News reported, the suspect, Robert Bowers allegedly opened fire inside the synagogue, killing at least 11 people wounding four police officers shortly after they arrived at the scene.

Read more

Dem Criminals Panic As Blue Wave Evaporates

