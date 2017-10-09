Hollywood Celebrities Thanked Weinstein More Than God

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, who is accused of committing sexual harassment over several decades, was thanked by Hollywood celebrities more times than they thanked God.

Weinstein was fired by his own company yesterday after a deluge of stories from women who claim the co-founder of Miramax engaged in lewd sexual conduct, including a news anchor’s claims that he masturbated in front of her.

Heavyweight stars like Matt Damon and Russell Crowe also vouched for Weinstein’s procurer, Fabrizio Lombardo, which contributed to preventing Weinstein’s abuse from being exposed over ten years beforehand.

“A 2015 survey of nearly 1,400 Oscar acceptance speeches by the website Vocativ found that Weinstein was thanked more frequently than God,” reports the L.A. Times, emphasizing how influential he was in Hollywood.

The fact that Hollywood celebrities celebrated and ran defense for Weinstein on a regular basis bears some resemblance to how they treated Roman Polanski, who pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of “engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse” after sodomizing a 13-year-old girl.

Polanski, who subsequently fled to France to avoid extradition to the United States, later gave an interview in which he proclaimed, “Everyone wants to f**k young girls!”

He has since been venerated and defended by numerous prominent Hollywood celebrities, including Meryl Streep, who said she was “very sorry” that he was in jail.

Last year, former child actor and Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood also said powerful figures in the movie business were protecting pedophiles, a claim that has been made by numerous prominent individuals.

