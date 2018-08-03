Hollywood Director Rob Reiner Says America is in a "Civil War"

Hollywood director Rob Reiner told MSNBC’s Katie Tur that America is “in the last stage of a civil war.”

Accusing Donald Trump of inciting anger and violence against the media and immigrants, Reiner chastised Trump’s supporters, remarking, “They’re just angry, their people are angry, and he will feed them whatever they want to keep that anger going.”

“If you don’t break through, we’re gonna have, we’re in right now, it might be the last stage of a civil war, the last battle is being fought,” said Reiner. “Hopefully it won’t be fought physically, but we are more divided than we ever have been.”

The director went on to ludicrously assert that the media was supporting Trump’s agenda despite innumerable studies showing that most mainstream networks are overwhelmingly negative towards Trump in their coverage.

“We’ve got a president who is backed up by media,” Reiner claimed, adding that all presidents have pushed “propaganda,” but they’ve “never” been endorsed by a “state-run media.”

While Reiner’s insistence that America is in a “civil war” is predicated around his own hysterical bias against Donald Trump, he’s not the first noted individual to raise the prospect in recent months.

Back in June, Republican Congressman Steve King warned that America is heading towards a second civil war as a result of the increasingly polarized political environment gripping the country.

In an op-ed for USA Today, Tennessee law professor Glenn Harlan Reynolds said civil war in America had “already begun”.

“Hollywood has basically turned its products, and its award shows, into showcases for “the resistance.” Americans are already sorting themselves into communities that are predominantly red or blue,” Reynolds wrote.

A Rasmussen poll from June also found that 42% of Americans think a second civil war is either likely or very likely within the next 5 years.

