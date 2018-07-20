Hollywood Director Sparks Outrage Over Pedophilia Jokes

Image Credits: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” Director James Gunn is under fire after a series of tweets resurfaced in which he reportedly made jokes about pedophilia.

In one of the tweets, @JamesGunn joked that he was “doing a big Hollywood film adaptation of The Giving Tree with a happy ending – the tree grows back and gives the kid a bl*wjob.”

In another tweet, intended to make a joke using the hashtag #SadChildrensBooks, @JamesGunn said “The Hardy Boys and the Mystery of What It Feels Like When Uncle Bernie Fists Me.”

The majority of the tweets were made in 2010 and 2011.

Gunn addressed the controversy on Twitter Thursday night by stating he had since “developed as a person, so has my work and my humor.”

He also added that he was “very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger. My days saying something just because it’s shocking and trying to get a reaction are over.”

The tweets have since been deleted, as well as Gunn’s personal website.


