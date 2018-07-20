Hollywood Director Sparks Outrage Over Pedophilia Jokes

“Guardians of the Galaxy” Director James Gunn is under fire after a series of tweets resurfaced in which he reportedly made jokes about pedophilia.
In one of the tweets, @JamesGunn joked that he was “doing a big Hollywood film adaptation of The Giving Tree with a happy ending – the tree grows back and gives the kid a bl*wjob.”
Why did your employee @JamesGunn delete this tweet about a pedophile tree? pic.twitter.com/5TnoCoVmU6
— Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 20, 2018
In another tweet, intended to make a joke using the hashtag #SadChildrensBooks, @JamesGunn said “The Hardy Boys and the Mystery of What It Feels Like When Uncle Bernie Fists Me.”
Pedophile book titles by James Gunnhttps://t.co/z9ddDqR1Pthttps://t.co/jhuQ7ZuTBF pic.twitter.com/uyEvPbVF3Z
— Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) July 20, 2018
The majority of the tweets were made in 2010 and 2011.
— Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 20, 2018
Gunn addressed the controversy on Twitter Thursday night by stating he had since “developed as a person, so has my work and my humor.”
1. Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo. As I have discussed publicly many times, as I’ve developed as a person, so has my work and my humor.
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018
He also added that he was “very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger. My days saying something just because it’s shocking and trying to get a reaction are over.”
3. In the past, I have apologized for humor of mine that hurt people. I truly felt sorry and meant every word of my apologies.
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018
5. Anyway, that’s the completely honest truth: I used to make a lot of offensive jokes. I don’t anymore. I don’t blame my past self for this, but I like myself more and feel like a more full human being and creator today. Love you to you all.
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018
The tweets have since been deleted, as well as Gunn’s personal website.