Hollywood Director Sparks Outrage Over Pedophilia Jokes

“Guardians of the Galaxy” Director James Gunn is under fire after a series of tweets resurfaced in which he reportedly made jokes about pedophilia.

In one of the tweets, @JamesGunn joked that he was “doing a big Hollywood film adaptation of The Giving Tree with a happy ending – the tree grows back and gives the kid a bl*wjob.”

Hi @Disney! Why did your employee @JamesGunn delete this tweet about a pedophile tree? pic.twitter.com/5TnoCoVmU6 — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 20, 2018

In another tweet, intended to make a joke using the hashtag #SadChildrensBooks, @JamesGunn said “The Hardy Boys and the Mystery of What It Feels Like When Uncle Bernie Fists Me.”

The majority of the tweets were made in 2010 and 2011.

Gunn addressed the controversy on Twitter Thursday night by stating he had since “developed as a person, so has my work and my humor.”

1. Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo. As I have discussed publicly many times, as I’ve developed as a person, so has my work and my humor. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

He also added that he was “very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger. My days saying something just because it’s shocking and trying to get a reaction are over.”

3. In the past, I have apologized for humor of mine that hurt people. I truly felt sorry and meant every word of my apologies. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

5. Anyway, that’s the completely honest truth: I used to make a lot of offensive jokes. I don’t anymore. I don’t blame my past self for this, but I like myself more and feel like a more full human being and creator today. Love you to you all. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

The tweets have since been deleted, as well as Gunn’s personal website.