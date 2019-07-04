Hollywood Freaks over Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ Event: ‘This Is What Dictators Do’

A slew of Hollywood figures freaked out on Wednesday over President Donald Trump’s highly anticipated “Salute to America” event, scheduled to kick off on July 4th, saying it’s “all out of his Nazi playbook.”

“In the face of a humanitarian crisis, that this malignant narcissist would steal taxpayer dollars to stage a partisan display of Autocracy to massage his damaged psyche is nothing short of sociopathic,” left-wing director Rob Reiner said Wednesday.

In the face of a humanitarian crisis, that this malignant narcissist would steal taxpayer dollars to stage a partisan display of Autocracy to massage his damaged psyche is nothing short of sociopathic. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 3, 2019

We're going to have a great Reelect ME Campaign Rally on the taxpayers dime w/ fireworks provided for ME by big donors-all disguised as a "Salute to America" (& by America-I mean ME) I told you Kim Jon-un & ME fell in love & if this doesn't impress him-nothing will! 🇰🇵+ME=❤️#MAGA https://t.co/ddo3diRybD — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 3, 2019

HOLD THE DATE! We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4th. It will be called “A Salute To America” and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019

Trump’s big military parade? This is what dictators do. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 3, 2019

