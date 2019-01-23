Hollywood Has-Been Viciously Attacks Covington Students In Profanity-Laced Tirade

Hollywood D-list actor Michael Rapaport released a hate-filled rant on Twitter directed at the Covington Catholic High School students, calling them every name in the book despite the fact the fake news about them has been thoroughly debunked for days.

His pontificating is so vicious and obscene that most of his remarks can’t even be transcribed.

Rapaport isn’t known for his eloquence or respect for the Constitution.

The has-been actor also celebrated the banning of Infowars and Alex Jones last year, gleefully declaring, “No free speech for you, you f*ck.”

As of this writing, Twitter has not taken action against Rapaport for clearly violating the platform’s Terms of Service, as is the case with many of its users who threatened the Covington students with violence and intimidation.

