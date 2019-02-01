Hollywood Liberal Ellen Page Suggests Trump, Pence Responsible for Attack on Empire Actor

Unhinged actress Ellen Page accused President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of spreading hatred toward gays, suggesting they’re responsible for the recent attack on Empire actor Jussie Smollett.

In an emotional breakdown on Thursday’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Page claimed Pence did not want her to be married to her lesbian spouse and blamed the Trump administration of stoking hate against the LGBTQ community.

“I’m like really fired up right now, but it feels impossible not to feel this way right now with the president and the vice president, Mike Pence, who wishes I could not be married, let’s just be clear,” Page said.

“The vice president of America wishes I didn’t have the love with my wife,” she continued. “He wanted to ban that in Indiana. He believes in conversion therapy, he has hurt LGBTQ people so badly as the governor of Indiana.”

“Connect the dots, this is what happens,” Page said, discussing Smollett who she admits she did not know on a personal level. “If you are in a position of power and you hate people and you want to cause suffering to them, you go through the trouble, you spend your career trying to cause suffering — what do you think is going to happen? Kids are going to be abused, and they’re going to kill themselves and people are going to be beaten on the street.”

Page cited her new show Gaycation for giving her a wider perspective on gay issues.

“I have traveled the world and I have met the most marginalized people you could meet,” she said. “I am lucky to have this time and the privilege to say this. This needs to f—ing stop.”

Smollett was allegedly attacked by two people earlier this week in Chicago in what police are investigating as a “hate crime.” The attackers, who reportedly had their faces covered, beat Smollett as they called him racist and gay slurs, threw a chemical substance on him, and put a rope around his neck.

Some reports claim the suspects yelled, “MAGA country!” during the attack, however those reports have not been substantiated.

Police are still combing through surveillance video of the area, but have yet to locate footage showing the attack. Chicago PD spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi claimed Smollett refused to turn his phone over to detectives.

President Trump on Thursday addressed the attack, saying, “That I can tell you is horrible.”

“It doesn’t get worse,” he added.

