Hollywood Liberal Luvvie Claims Trump May Have 'Set Up' London Terror Attack

As London responded to yet another Islamic inspired attempted massacre Wednesday, some on the left simply went full loon, with one Hollywood actress in particular putting out possibly the dumbest comment of the day.

Patricia Arquette, who won an Oscar two years ago for the best supporting actress, took to Twitter and suggested that the culprit behind the attack was almost certainly President Trump.

Remember this If there is a terrorist attack or any crap before this #TrumpRussia disaster is resolved it may be a #SetUp — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 23, 2017

That’s correct, Trump set up the attack in order to quieten the media about the Russia conspiracy theories they continues to disseminate, without providing any evidence.

Arquette also offered to pay for a “one-way ticket” to Moscow for the president:

I offer Trump & team each a one way coach ticket to #Moscow offer expires at midnight. P.S You have to agree to surrender your US passport. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 23, 2017

When one respondent replied to Arquette’s tweet, suggesting that Trump is also “looking for any excuse to further restrict civil rights,” she responded “bingo”.

Others, in agreement with Arquette, suggested the London attack was a ‘false flag op’ and that Trump was looking to set up a “major terror attack and then martial law.”

@PattyArquette @funder False flag op……Have been expecting one,

for quite sometime. Yes history proves, Govts. do resort to this tactic. — cj (@Cjdicksonll) March 23, 2017

@realOBF @PattyArquette nope it's the next part in their strategy. Major rerror attack and then martial law — jonalisa (@JonaLisaG) March 23, 2017

@PattyArquette @funder That's exactly what they want and if investigation gets too deep, they'll make it happen. — sumacstudio (@sumacstudio) March 23, 2017

@PattyArquette Look how GW's popularity rose after 911. Wouldn't put it past 45 to instigate for accolades & adulation. — Kay Bear (@KayBear54) March 23, 2017

@PattyArquette I have thought that myself. I believe trump would love an attack. — Cazcat (@Catheri58778385) March 23, 2017

@PattyArquette @spitterati it is why I worry about a martial law following the London attack today. — Dennis Savitskij (@mustelavulgaris) March 23, 2017

@PattyArquette Nothing would be a surprise! This is the most corrupt admin & better ones ruined our trust with the Warren Commission & 9/11 — Coastkid (@Briggs57Briggs) March 23, 2017

@PattyArquette sadly possible with this evil administration — Stop The Trumpet (@StopTheTrumpet) March 23, 2017

@PattyArquette @funder People slaughtered and others harmed in London U. K. earlier today doesn't ring a bell to try to shift attn? — Debra (@DebraLander) March 23, 2017

@PattyArquette @DCRobMan I won't be surprised at all his admin will do anything to deflect attn away from #Trumprussia we must #impeach — Dena S (@severewxgrl) March 23, 2017

@PattyArquette I've been saying he would do something like that to divert attention and try to unite people. — Daniel Quick (@daquick07) March 23, 2017

@PattyArquette exactly right! Reichstag Fire..seems the entire GOP is complicit with Russia, staggering! @DevinNunes — ☮ JacquiUpNorth 🌸 (@JacquiUpNorth44) March 23, 2017

@PattyArquette isis hasn't claimed responsibility for London. Maybe Russian black ops for just the same reason you mention. #Trumprussia — Ant Trax (@zaberto) March 23, 2017

@PattyArquette I was thinking the exact same thing. Nothing, @ this point would surprise me, even planning their own terrorist attacks. — jlh1974 (@jlah1974) March 23, 2017

@PattyArquette @funder the term is "false flag", and news reports have shown for months that Chump may be trying to do something like this. — Russell (@heretical_1) March 23, 2017

Others suggested Trump may start a full on war to distract from the Russia story:

@PattyArquette I honestly would not put it past them to start a war as a distraction from #RussiaGate — Linda Breshears (@JustMyLittleBit) March 23, 2017

@PattyArquette I think he's itching to start a war to distract from this investigation. I agree with about this though. — Laurie H (@bklyn1984) March 23, 2017

@PattyArquette @therealLAVALLEE @POTUS desperately wants war. He seems to be doing everything he can to get one started. He's got to go,now! — Julie (@carpenterjulie6) March 23, 2017

@PattyArquette He just wants a war to pay off his cronies. — Linda (@brodyrocks) March 23, 2017

@PattyArquette

Trump will get a power boost with any terrorist action and especially with war. My concern, part of the plan all along! — Republicans Resist (@Only_Sn0wman) March 23, 2017

@PattyArquette I would put nothing past Bannon…he is a soulless husk. — Gary Hall (@southerntails1) March 23, 2017

@PattyArquette This would be a purely Machiavellian/Orwellian move… Keep the eyes on the impending war, distract naysayers & enemies — Flip Benjamin (@ignoble_monocle) March 23, 2017

Arquette is obsessed with putting out conspiracy theories regarding Trump. A cursory look at her Twitter feed shows relentless tweets regarding the President on the Russia topic. Arquette tweeted incessantly about the so called ‘pissgate’ dossier,” a thoroughly debunked document that alleged ‘The Russians’ have video of Trump watching hookers engage in sex acts.

She has also claimed that Trump could bring internment camps back to the United States.

Arquette has previously labelled Trump “incredibly dangerous and not very smart,” and also previously said that she feared America could “enter a new depression” if Trump won the election.

She was recently filmed by TMZ making ranting comments about Trump and connections to Russia:

Just Before the Oscars Patricia Arquette Goes on VILE Rant Against Trump! https://t.co/fixLO8vAg2 — Tell Me Now (@TellMeNow_) February 24, 2017

Of course, it isn’t surprising that the likes of MSNBC and CNN just love to give Arquette airtime: