'Trump Won': Hollywood & Media Melt Down Over Impending Trump Acquittal By Senate

Far-left activists in Hollywood, the media, and the Democrat Party lost it after the Senate voted not to bring forth witnesses in the impeachment trial against President Trump, all but ensuring his acquittal next week.

Leftists within the entertainment industry, from comedians like Jimmy Kimmel and Bill Maher to actors like Bette Midler and George Takei, all melted down on social media when it became clear that Trump would be acquitted following the 51-49 Senate vote Friday.

“This is what the wrong side of history looks like,” Kimmel tweeted, showing a graphic of all the GOP Senators who voted not to call in additional witnesses.

This is what the wrong side of history looks like. #ImpeachmentTrialSham pic.twitter.com/GAr9NFUeLD — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 31, 2020

51% of Republicans overrule 75% of Americans who wanted witnesses to appear at the trial. This is not how democracy should work. I hope the senate pays a price for this sham. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) February 1, 2020

Dems feel about the senate trial the way Remainers in the UK feel about Brexit: We knew how it would end, we knew how bad the outcome would be, yet we felt powerless to stop it and are resigned to the worst people still getting to decide the direction of our country. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 31, 2020

Maher even declared that America “lost Democracy” following the Senate vote.

We lost Democracy this week, and I feel like I’m standing over a casket and thinking I should have been nicer when it was alive. #RIPAmerica #PartyOverCountry pic.twitter.com/hqw3zOgKRL — Bill Maher (@billmaher) February 1, 2020

First time in the history of American jurisprudence that an indicted criminal who is proven guilty beyond any doubt is allowed to walk. A Republic if you can keep it. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 31, 2020

Midler said losing the impeachment fight was like experiencing “a death in the family. Only it’s a nation.”

I am heartbroken. It’s like a death in the family. Only it’s a nation. https://t.co/YxJd7PWsEU — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 31, 2020

Now that Republicans have shown that they will defend trump no matter what he does, it’s time to get real about 2020. They have shown that they lie, cheat, and cover up. They will cheat in 2020. We must vote them out and vote in the super majority. Activate. Get people voting. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 1, 2020

Quick congratulations to the @GOP for successfully covering up Trump’s impeachable offenses and setting a dangerous precedent. And also, congrats for going *against* the 75% of the American people you pretend to represent and care about. #NovemberIsComing #TooBigTooRig — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 31, 2020

Likewise, the liberal media was also apoplectic over the news Trump would be acquitted next week.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid said it was not “a good day for democracy.”

This has not been a good day for democracy. https://t.co/ookhPLkNtL — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 31, 2020

Among other things, if Trump wins re-election in 2020, either Don Jr or Ivanka is a lock for the GOP nomination in 2024 and then you can *really* start using that “A Republic if you can keep it” quote. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 31, 2020

CNN’s John Harwood said the GOP is now the “old Confederacy.”

of 51 Republican senators who voted to block John Bolton’s testimony in Trump impeachment trial, 25 represent states of the Confederacy during the Civil War the old Confederacy represents the bulwark of the 21st century GOPhttps://t.co/GY3i0yE6ZS — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 1, 2020

Not presumably forever; not perhaps for a day after Nov. 3, 2020; not on every issue or in every way until then. But for the time being one has to say: We are all Democrats now. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 1, 2020

Will I ever rejoin the GOP? No. Trump will leave office some day (I hope!), but he will leave behind a quasi-authoritarian party that is as corrupt as he is. The failure to call witnesses in Trump’s impeachment trial revealed the GOP’s moral failure.https://t.co/emM4kCqKT4 — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) February 1, 2020

The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin even suggested abolishing the 17th amendment, which outlines the election of Senators.

I am totally rethinking the 17th Amendment — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 31, 2020

51 Senators voted for a cover-up. 51 Senators are loyal to a corrupt aspiring dictator instead of their country. 51 Senators will be remembered 4 this betrayal & nothing else. 51 Senators must be removed from office.#ImpeachmentTrialSham #ImpeachmentHearing #BlueTsunami2020 — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) February 1, 2020

There is always more Trump filth. There is always another shoe to drop. And Mitch McConnell is going to rush the GOP into the coverup. https://t.co/Z1EJbDxv9Z — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 31, 2020

No matter what happens on the outside, on the inside he always feels like a loser. https://t.co/u7iruZ3QBp — David Frum (@davidfrum) February 1, 2020

What's happening in the Senate today is like if Barry Goldwater went to the White House in August 1974 to help with the Watergate coverup instead of urging Nixon to resign — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 31, 2020

The Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur said the Republicans covered up Trump’s “crime.”

Trump did the crime. Republican Party did the cover-up. #ImpeachmentTrialSham — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) February 1, 2020

CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin glumly proclaimed that “Trump won” the impeachment battle against the Democrats.

“Trump won. I mean, you know, he’s going to win this trial,” Toobin said. “He won on the issue of witnesses, he’s going to get acquitted, and that’s how history will remember what went on here.”

BREAKING: After the Senate voted to not call any additional witnesses, CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin admitted: “Trump won.” pic.twitter.com/UYymN7JnZm — Tea Party Patriots (@TPPatriots) January 31, 2020

Trump is set to be acquitted by the GOP-led Senate next Wednesday.

Forget what the mainstream media and establishment politicians are telling you, the Constitution clearly says Chief Justice Roberts doesn’t have the tie-breaking vote in impeachment as Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, explains.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!