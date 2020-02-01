'Trump Won': Hollywood & Media Melt Down Over Impending Trump Acquittal By Senate

Far-left activists in Hollywood, the media, and the Democrat Party lost it after the Senate voted not to bring forth witnesses in the impeachment trial against President Trump, all but ensuring his acquittal next week.

Leftists within the entertainment industry, from comedians like Jimmy Kimmel and Bill Maher to actors like Bette Midler and George Takei, all melted down on social media when it became clear that Trump would be acquitted following the 51-49 Senate vote Friday.

“This is what the wrong side of history looks like,” Kimmel tweeted, showing a graphic of all the GOP Senators who voted not to call in additional witnesses.

Maher even declared that America “lost Democracy” following the Senate vote.

Midler said losing the impeachment fight was like experiencing “a death in the family. Only it’s a nation.”

Likewise, the liberal media was also apoplectic over the news Trump would be acquitted next week.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid said it was not “a good day for democracy.”

CNN’s John Harwood said the GOP is now the “old Confederacy.”

The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin even suggested abolishing the 17th amendment, which outlines the election of Senators.

The Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur said the Republicans covered up Trump’s “crime.”

CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin glumly proclaimed that “Trump won” the impeachment battle against the Democrats.

“Trump won. I mean, you know, he’s going to win this trial,” Toobin said. “He won on the issue of witnesses, he’s going to get acquitted, and that’s how history will remember what went on here.”

Trump is set to be acquitted by the GOP-led Senate next Wednesday.

U.S. News
Comments
U.S. News
Comments

U.S. News
comments

U.S. News
comments

U.S. News
comments

