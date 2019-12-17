Hollywood to Make Film About Barron Trump Sabotaging Father’s 2016 Campaign

Liberal Hollywood is continuing its anti-Trump crusade by moving forward with a film about Donald Trump’s young son Barron determined to derail his father’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“Barron: A Tale of Love, Loss & Legacy” by screenwriter Nicolas Curcio, will depict a 10-year-old Barron (he’s now 13) attempting to ruin Donald Trump’s race to the White House.

“Curcio’s screenplay imagines a younger Barron, ‘fearing the devastating impact that his father’s presidency would have on his personal life, his country and the world at large.’ In light of this fictional dilemma, Barron ‘sets out to sabotage his father’s 2016 campaign,'” Variety reports.

The film gained Hollywood’s attention after the screenplay recently made it to the “Black List,” a ranking of Hollywood’s best unproduced scripts.

The screen writer has a talent agency behind his project but currently no producers are on board yet.

“UTA reps Curcio, a team consisting of Charles Ferraro, Riley Folsom, Jordan Lonner and Bill Zotti, along with his manager Jeff Portnoy of Bellevue Productions. The project does not currently have producers or financiers attached.”

The news comes just days after First Lady Melania Trump blasted Democrat impeachment “witness” Pamela Karlan for invoking Barron’s name in a mocking joke during her testimony earlier this month.

“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics,” the First Lady tweeted. “Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.”

A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 4, 2019

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Harrison & Will react to a trailer of an upcoming anti-Trump movie called the “The Hunt.”

Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!