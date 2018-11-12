Hollywood Uses Veterans Day to Attack Trump

While millions of Americans were spending their weekends honoring the sacrifices of military veterans, some Hollywood celebrities decided that the most important thing to was attack President Donald Trump.

“On the day we honor our veterans American patriots are sickened by a President who narcissistically turns his back on the fallen and warmly embraces an Autocrat who attacks Democracy. Our long national nightmare continues,” director Rob Reiner declared.

Bette Midler responded to President Trump saying that he would not “forgive” former President Obama for not funding the military enough by simply calling Trump a “fucking asshole.”

Some celebs criticized President Trump for deciding not to visit a military cemetery due to rain.

“Trump you fucking pussy. Too entitled to serve our country when called, too afraid of your stupid hair getting wet to honor those braver than you. You FUCK. (Don’t @ me w/ he couldn’t fly- it was a 90 minute drive).” Sarah Silverman declared.

