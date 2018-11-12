Hollywood Uses Veterans Day to Attack Trump

Image Credits: White House.

While millions of Americans were spending their weekends honoring the sacrifices of military veterans, some Hollywood celebrities decided that the most important thing to was attack President Donald Trump.

“On the day we honor our veterans American patriots are sickened by a President who narcissistically turns his back on the fallen and warmly embraces an Autocrat who attacks Democracy. Our long national nightmare continues,” director Rob Reiner declared.

Bette Midler responded to President Trump saying that he would not “forgive” former President Obama for not funding the military enough by simply calling Trump a “fucking asshole.”

Some celebs criticized President Trump for deciding not to visit a military cemetery due to rain.

“Trump you fucking pussy. Too entitled to serve our country when called, too afraid of your stupid hair getting wet to honor those braver than you. You FUCK. (Don’t @ me w/ he couldn’t fly- it was a 90 minute drive).” Sarah Silverman declared.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Owen Shroyer: How Big Tech Censorship Delivered the Mid-Terms to the Dems

Owen Shroyer: How Big Tech Censorship Delivered the Mid-Terms to the Dems

U.S. News
Comments
"Dear God, Please, Yes": Kellyanne Conway Reacts to News Hillary Could Run in 2020

“Dear God, Please, Yes”: Kellyanne Conway Reacts to News Hillary Could Run in 2020

U.S. News
Comments

Georgia: Desperate Dems File Last-Minute Lawsuit to Delay Vote Certification

U.S. News
comments

Hillary Clinton will run for president again in 2020, former adviser says

U.S. News
comments

Report: CNN And Jim Acosta File Lawsuit Against Trump Administration

U.S. News
comments

Comments