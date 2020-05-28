Hollywood Vapids Celebrate POTUS Being Censored By Twitter

Image Credits: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Hollywood braindeads celebrated Wednesday as it emerged that Twitter is actively censoring the President of The United States and directing anyone who reads Trump’s tweets to a barrage of leftist opinion overseen by a hardcore anti-trumper.

Here’s just a small selection of pointless out of work celebrities cheering the big-tech censorship:

They’ve long been clambering for Orange man to be silenced. Mere censorship isn’t enough for some:

While Twitter has instituted ‘fact checking’ on Trump’s tweets, other governments and heads of state, such as the Communist Chinese, have not been subject to such censorship.

Members of the CCP in China are free to regularly claim that the coronavirus is a US bio-weapon, intentionally released in China by the US military.

No fact check for them.

When Twitter was questioned as to why these posts were allowed without ‘fact checks’, while other people’s posts were being removed or censored, the company responded by saying it ‘makes an exception for government officials.’

The World Health organisation tweeted that the coronavirus was not transmissible between humans, at the behest of China.

No fact check for them.

Seems like its one rule for Trump and another for the Communist Chinese government, as far as Twitter and Google are concerned.

Eliminate unwanted invaders from your body with Living Defense Plus now at 50% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Gov. Cuomo Quietly Makes It a Felony For N.Y. Officials to Share Illegal Alien Driver Info With ICE

Gov. Cuomo Quietly Makes It a Felony For N.Y. Officials to Share Illegal Alien Driver Info With ICE

Hot News
Comments
Two Minutes Hate

Two Minutes Hate

Hot News
Comments

Gabbard Drops Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton Over ‘Russian Asset’ Smear

Hot News
comments

Spain Hiring Thousands of Unemployed Civilians to Enforce ‘Social Distancing’ at Beaches

Europewars Redirect
comments

Leftist Guardian Writer Tweets Desire to Physically Attack Conservative MP in Front of His Children

Hot News
comments

Comments