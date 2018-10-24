Hollywood’s Midterm Meltdown: ‘No Human Beings Are Illegal;’ Being Transgender the ‘Truest Form of America’s Freedom’

Less than two weeks from the most expensive and, perhaps, consequential midterm election in a generation, some of Hollywood’s most influential stars have taken to social media to spew deranged and self-centered hot takes about President Donald Trump and the issues facing the nation.

Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore, among other Hollywood figures, said the thousands of migrants marching toward the U.S.-Mexico border are being used by President Trump as a “racist fear tactic to win the Midterms.”

This “caravan” has been going on for 20 years as refugees flee the violence of Guatemala, Honduras & El Salvador. Most end up in Mexico & are assisted by international refugee groups. Few walk the 1,000+ miles to the US. Trump is using this racist fear tactic to win the Midterms. pic.twitter.com/AIA8YyEqgF — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 23, 2018

Actor John Cusack declared that “no human beings are illegal.”

No human beings are illegal – we are all immigrants – https://t.co/ukBmjdaSBE — John Cusack (@johncusack) October 23, 2018

Actress Bette Midler dropped this gem of a conspiracy, insisting that the people in the caravan were paid by Trump surrogates to travel to the United States.

I think #Trump had surrogates encourage (or pay) that caravan to come north so that he has something else to rail against besides Hillary and Obama! He knows his base really REALLY well!! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) October 23, 2018

Read more