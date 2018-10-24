Hollywood’s Midterm Meltdown: ‘No Human Beings Are Illegal;’ Being Transgender the ‘Truest Form of America’s Freedom’

Less than two weeks from the most expensive and, perhaps, consequential midterm election in a generation, some of Hollywood’s most influential stars have taken to social media to spew deranged and self-centered hot takes about President Donald Trump and the issues facing the nation.

Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore, among other Hollywood figures, said the thousands of migrants marching toward the U.S.-Mexico border are being used by President Trump as a “racist fear tactic to win the Midterms.”

Actor John Cusack declared that “no human beings are illegal.”

Actress Bette Midler dropped this gem of a conspiracy, insisting that the people in the caravan were paid by Trump surrogates to travel to the United States.

Trump Is Hitler: Unhinged Democrats And Leftist Media Call POTUS Fascist Dictator For Putting US First

Vicente Fox backs Beto: ‘Hope every Mexican is going to vote for you’

West Virginia Democratic Candidate Was Pagan Witchcraft Cult Leader

Twitter Fumes After Producer Says Migrant Caravan Better Than ‘Another Melania’

More Than Half A Million People: America’s Homelessness Crisis Is Rapidly Exploding On Both Coasts

