Holy Crap: Boston Dynamics Robots Pull Semi-Truck

Several four-legged, dog-like contraptions pull a semi-truck trailer, in a new video from DARPA-funded Boston Dynamics.

The video is the company’s latest effort to show off the strength of its SpotMini robots, which they say will soon be commercially available.

“It only takes 10 Spotpower (SP) to haul a truck across the Boston Dynamics parking lot (~1 degree uphill, truck in neutral),” the company brags on Youtube.

“These Spot robots are coming off the production line now and will be available for a range of applications soon.”

Other creations from Boston Dynamics, which are helping accelerate fears of a dystopian AI takeover, include a box-stacking robot, a robot that can perform parkour-like maneuvers, and a robot that can outrun humans.


