Home Depot Co-Founder Slams Media for Inciting Covid Panic: They’ve Done ‘wonderful job in frightening America’

Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus highlighted the media’s manipulation of Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, accusing them of scaring citizens into a panic frenzy.

Discussing the dire need to reopen the country with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Tuesday, Marcus claimed the media was over-hyping the outbreak.

“Well, I think the media has done a wonderful job in frightening America,” Marcus stated, going on to hold Florida and Georgia up as examples of how the country needs vigorous reopen strategies to overcome the current economic downturn.

“What [Florida and Georgia] did is a perfect example of thinking and understanding that people need to get out of the house, needed to start their businesses again, needed to go to work again,” Marcus pointed out. “But there are bureaucrats all over the country in the blue states that are still closed, and God knows when they’ll open.”

“Those people [in Democrat-run states], they are still struggling and it is a desperate time for many of them,” added Marcus, a member of the White House Reopening task force.

The 91-year-old home improvement tycoon also said states should customize reopen strategies to target the elderly and most vulnerable, meaning public schools should reopen since children aren’t at a high risk of contracting coronavirus.

“My age bracket is really the problem,” said Marcus. “If we take care of my age bracket, that is 70 or above, I think that we can end a lot of the problems that are out there. People that are 70 or above have to be so careful because you are compromised in many different ways. But we’re only a small portion of the population, and we’re closing down everybody in addition to the schools.”

Mr. Marcus made headlines last year when he vowed to make President Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign one of the beneficiaries in his life insurance policy, prompting leftist temper tantrums.

The globalists are making their move, the mainstream medias propaganda is terrifying a nation into relinquishing its rights, and the economy is on the brink of destruction.

