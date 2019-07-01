Home Depot Founder Throws Support Behind Trump Re-Election Bid

Billionaire Bernie Marcus has already given more than $2 billion to upwards of 300 organizations, and he said he plans to donate the majority of his fortune while he’s still alive and support President Trump for re-election in the 2020 presidential election.

The Home Depot co-founder told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution over the weekend that he will continue to look for worthy causes to donate to in the years to come. Marcus, 90, added that 80 to 90 percent of his wealth will go to the Marcus Foundation when he dies to fund other organizations such as medical discoveries, helping children with autism and veteran support.

“I want to live to be 100 because I want to be in a position to give it away to those things that I really believe in,” Marcus told the newspaper. “I’ve got all the houses I need. I live very well. My kids are taken care of. Everything I live for now is finding the right things to put my money into and that can give me a rate of return in emotion and doing good things for this world.”

