Home Depot Founder: Trump could go down as 'one of our greatest Presidents ever'

If President Donald Trump is able to keep defying expectations — like he did in the election — and push through legislative changes against great odds, he could go down as “one of our greatest presidents ever,” Ken Langone told CNBC on Monday.

Langone, a longtime Republican supporter and the billionaire co-founder of Home Depot, said the Trump presidency offers the GOP, which also controls the House and the Senate, a unique time to deliver on the reasons Americans voted for a political outsider for the White House.

Voters are “fed up,” Langone said on “Squawk Box.” “They did a very dramatic, earth-shattering thing,” and now want results, he said.

Langone warned the Republicans that they could lose their majorities in the House and the Senate if lawmakers fail to seize this Trump-created opportunity. “We own the next 25 years as a nation [if we act].”

Read more