Home Depot Hourly Employees to Receive Up to $1,000 Bonus Due to Tax Reform

Home Depot is awarding its hourly employees in the U.S. a one-time cash bonus of as much as $1,000 following the passage of new tax legislation.

The bonus amounts will be determined based on a person’s length of service, similar to Walmart’s strategy. All of Home Depot’s U.S. hourly workers will get at least a $200 bonus, a spokeswoman told CNBC, and the maximum payout is $1,000 for workers who’ve served at least 20 years.

The sliding scale looks like this, a Home Depot employee said after attending a company meeting regarding the news: Less than 2 years: $200 bonus

2 to 4 years: $250 bonus

5 to 9 years: $300 bonus

10 to 14 years: $400 bonus

15 to 19 years: $750 bonus

20+ years: $1,000 bonus Home Depot declined to comment on these amounts.

Home Depot joins a growing list of corporations, and many retailers, using new tax benefits to invest in their workers.

Read more