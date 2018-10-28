Homeland Security Officials Visited Pittsburgh Shooting Site in March

Officials from the Department of Homeland Security visited a Pittsburgh synagogue months before a gunman shot and killed 11 individuals on Saturday, the agency’s top chief said on Sunday.

“As recently as March we conducted a site visit here with our protected security advisers in the area,” DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Nielsen joined President Trump in condemning the action as a “pure act of evil.” The shooting suspect, 46-year-old Robert Bowers, faces several federal charges, including for hate crimes, and remains in custody.

The incident occurred just a day after federal officials apprehended a Florida man connected to the mailing of pipe bombs to prominent Democrats.

