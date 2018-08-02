Homeless Encampment Shooting In Los Angeles Captured On Surveillance Video

Authorities in Los Angeles are investigating a targeted shooting at a homeless encampment that left one man injured — and was captured on stunning surveillance video released Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release the shooting took place on July 26 just after 3 p.m. in the city’s Venice neighborhood under a freeway overpass.

In the video, the driver of a Honda Accord gets out of the vehicle and runs to the sidewalk where three men are gathered near tents. The man then gets a handgun from his shorts and fires “multiple rounds” at one of the three men, according to the LAPD. A passenger in the Honda can be seen getting out of the car and walking toward tents before pointing the gun towards a man.

