Homeless Encampment Shooting In Los Angeles Captured On Surveillance Video

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Authorities in Los Angeles are investigating a targeted shooting at a homeless encampment that left one man injured — and was captured on stunning surveillance video released Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release the shooting took place on July 26 just after 3 p.m. in the city’s Venice neighborhood under a freeway overpass.

In the video, the driver of a Honda Accord gets out of the vehicle and runs to the sidewalk where three men are gathered near tents. The man then gets a handgun from his shorts and fires “multiple rounds” at one of the three men, according to the LAPD. A passenger in the Honda can be seen getting out of the car and walking toward tents before pointing the gun towards a man.

Read more


Related Articles

CNN: Trump Is 'Leading Hate Movement' Against Media; 'Blood Will Be On His Hands'

CNN: Trump Is ‘Leading Hate Movement’ Against Media; ‘Blood Will Be On His Hands’

U.S. News
Comments
New York Times' New Editorial Board Member Celebrated "Dumbass F**king White People" Going Extinct

New York Times’ New Editorial Board Member Celebrated “Dumbass F**king White People” Going Extinct

U.S. News
Comments

James Woods: “There Is a War on Boys in America”

U.S. News
Comments

CNN’s Acosta Attacks Fox News’s Hannity: ‘Propagandist for Profit’, ‘Lies Every Night’

U.S. News
Comments

WATCH: Democrats And Media Hacks Love Saying The Walls Are Closing In On Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Comments