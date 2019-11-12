Homeless Man Sloshes Bucket of Diarrhea At Woman Near Hollywood Walk of Fame

Image Credits: Leroy Kimbrough / EyeEm.

A woman says she was walking near Hollywood’s Walk of Fame when she was attacked by a homeless person who poured a bucket of his excrement on her.

Speaking to NBC Los Angeles, Heidi Van Tassel says the attack, which took place as she was getting into her car earlier this year after eating with friends, changed her life and left her suffering from PTSD.

“It was diarrhea. Hot liquid. I was soaked, and it was coming off my eyelashes and into my eyes,” Van Tassel said in an interview.

“It was all inside my car because it was so much. He just kept pouring it and splattering it all over me.”

“Paramedics who came to treat me said there was so much of it on me, that it looked like the man was saving it up for a month,” she described.

Van Tassel was taken to a local hospital and treated for infectious diseases after coming into contact with the feces.

“She’ll need to be retested every three months,” reports NBC LA.

The woman says the traumatic experience scarred her for life.

“It’s so traumatic. The PTSD that I’m dealing with is beyond anything that I’ve ever felt. There needs to be some kind of help for the victims of these crimes.”

“It was awful. And it changed my life.”

The attacker, Jere Blessings, was arrested on battery charges, but despite the horrific nature of the crime, Van Tassel says she didn’t want her homeless attacker jailed, but instead treated for mental issues.

Violent assaults by homeless people in Central Los Angeles over the past two years have skyrocketed, according to stats obtained by NBC from the LAPD.

The attack speaks to the wider issue of mental health that comes along with growing homeless populations currently spiraling out of control across the US.

