Homeowner shoots, kills 2 burglars with AK-47

Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened Friday evening on Myrna Lane near the intersection of Willow Road.

Both of the men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The homeowner, who asked not to be identified for his safety, said when he arrived home, the men were already inside.

“I see my house being ransacked and the dog was still going hysterical in the cage,” he said. “When he saw me he notified the other individual that was with him, ‘hey, they are here.'”

That’s the moment he said when the suspected burglars pulled out guns, but he was able to get to a hall closet to get his.

“I had my own personal AK-47,” he said.

