Homeowner Shoots, Kills Three Armed Home Invaders - Police

Three masked intruders are deceased after a gun battle with a Georgia homeowner, according to police.

Officials in Conyers, Georgia, say three young males in masks attempted to rob three individuals in the front yard of a house before the homeowner drew his own weapon and used lethal force to defend his property.

The deceased are aged 15, 16, and 16, and two are bothers, according to reports.

Meanwhile, all of the victims of the attack escaped uninjured.

“To this point, the investigation has revealed that the three now deceased individuals had their faces covered as they approached the residence and attempted to rob three individuals in the front yard,” Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. “One of the attempted robbery suspects brandished a handgun and fired shots at the residents before one of the intended robbery victims returned fire.”

“The victims of the attempted robbery were all uninjured, but the three attempted robbery suspects were all shot during the exchange of gunfire and succumbed to their injuries, one on scene and two at a local hospital after being transported.”

Police say no charges have been filed against anyone involved, and that an investigation is ongoing.

“They did discover masks on the young men,” Sheriff Eric Levett told local media. “That arose our suspicions.”



