Homes Displaying American Flags Being Targeted By Arsonists

Image Credits: CBS 13 Sacramento .

In a northern California town near Sacramento, a person or group is targeting homes with American flags on display by burning the flags and even setting trees on fire.

At least four homes were targeted in one neighborhood in the city of Citrus Heights early Saturday morning.

CBS 13 Sacramento talked with a woman whose American flag was torched and she said, “If it had burned longer it would have caught the house on fire. Somebody’s lives, for what?”

Now, her flag is completely gone and all that’s left is a charred flagpole.

Trees in the front yard of another home were set on fire, likely because the house was displaying an LED American flag.

Every home targeted had some type of American flag in the front, but police say they don’t know the motive or if the fires were connected to the recent vandalism and rioting seen in connection to the George Floyd protests.

Police have asked for the public’s help in capturing the suspect or suspects, seeking surveillance cameras and doorbell video from Saturday morning.

