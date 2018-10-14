Honduras Migrant Caravan Treks to US

More than 1,000 people, including families and women carrying babies, set off from Honduras toward the United States on Saturday, days after the United States urged Honduras’ president to halt mass migration.

Recent attempts at group crossings from Central America to the United States have tested U.S. President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” stance on illegal immigration, as people fleeing violence and poverty defy threats of deportation.

“I believe we’ll get to the United States. There’s no work in Honduras, and you live in fear that they’re going to kill you or your children,” said Fanny Barahona, 35, an unemployed teacher who walked with her nine-year-old son and carried a two-year-old daughter.

