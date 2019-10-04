Hong Kong Chaos: Undercover Cops Attacked Amid Backlash Over 'Anti-Mask' Law

An undercover cop was attacked in Hong Kong amid backlash over a new law prohibiting the use of masks in public, according to a newly-surfaced video from the region.

The video shows a plain-cloths officer being petrol bombed and struggling to gain control of a firearm late Friday night.

A clip online shows a police officer being attacked by protesters. A petrol bomb was thrown at him and his shoes were briefly on fire. He dropped his gun as he got away.

As a protester tried to grab the gun, the officer rushed at him and kicked it aside. Source: Online video pic.twitter.com/PnPavQiZp4 — SCMP Hong Kong (@SCMPHongKong) October 4, 2019



The riots began Friday after Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive, invoked a colonial-era emergency powers law intended to stop the protests by banning the use of masks.

“As the current situation has clearly given rise to a state of serious public danger, the executive council decided this morning to invoke the power under the emergency regulations ordinance and make a new regulation in the prohibition of face-covering – which is essentially an anti-mask law,” said Lam. “It is essential for us to stop violence and restore calmness in society as soon as possible.”

“We hope that the new legislation can help us to achieve this objective.”

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam invokes emergency powers to quell escalating violence. More here: https://t.co/WcxTeeSXEt pic.twitter.com/W1G7ADDYkD — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) October 4, 2019



Now in effect, the ban makes it illegal for anyone to cover their face with a mask or paint while attending an unauthorized assembly or a public gathering of 50 or more people.

Hong Kong government's mask ban sparks more street protests https://t.co/h7jNzf7Ehj pic.twitter.com/1kLv2wA4ug — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) October 4, 2019



Now on Pedder Street, Central: crowd gathering after the HK government announced a face mask ban in public gatherings at 3pm. The ban is going to go live at midnight today. Nearby malls are closing now and many office workers have left early. Really felt ppl’s anger in the air. pic.twitter.com/Z6SqZj0nLM — Liu Hsiu Wen 劉修彣 (@liuhsiuwen) October 4, 2019



Backlash in the region has only intensified since the ban as more assaults on officers have been reported, a Hong Kong police statement condemning “rioters for attacking officers and risking the lives of others” explains.

