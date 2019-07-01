Hong Kong Descends Into Chaos as Protesters Storm Legislature

Image Credits: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images.

Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters stormed the legislature on the anniversary of the city’s 1997 return to China on Monday, destroying pictures and daubing walls with graffiti in a direct challenge to China as anger over an extradition bill spiraled out of control.

Some carried road signs, others corrugated iron sheets and pieces of scaffolding upstairs and downstairs as about a thousand gathered around the Legislative Council building in the heart of the former British colony’s financial district.

DALE DE LA REY/AFP/Getty Images

Some sat at legislators’ desks, checking their phones, while others scrawled “Withdraw anti-extradition” on walls.

