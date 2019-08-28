As the western hedge of protection fades in Hong Kong, so the wave of Chinese influence continues to take a stronghold in the US.

The media, Democrat party and Federal Reserve appear to be working against American interests favoring China in the accelerating trade war.

China has been welcomed into the liberal world order and President Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda stands in its way.

From North Korea to the South China Sea, the trade war with China resistance is heading to a crescendo.

Are we poised for war with China?