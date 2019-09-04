Hong Kong Leader Withdrawing Incendiary Extradition Bill

Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam is withdrawing a highly contentious extradition bill that sparked massive protests, according to reports.

Multiple sources close to Lam reported that she would be meeting with lawmakers today to announce the decision.

“Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Wednesday announced the formal withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill that has plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its worst political crisis in decades,” Reuters reports.

“The bill, which would have allowed extraditions to mainland China where courts are controlled by the Communist Party, triggered months of unrest and posed the gravest challenge to Chinese leader Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.”

However, protestors say the withdrawal is too little, too late.

Here is the reply of the Hong Kong protesters to Carrie Lam’s statement: they claim the withdrawl has come too late, her concessions are a facade and they won’t back down until all their demands are met equally. pic.twitter.com/5kmGqVKHmB — Alessandra (@alessabocchi) September 4, 2019

