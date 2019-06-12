Hong Kong Police Fire Rubber Bullets as Protests Turn to Violent Chaos

Image Credits: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images.

Hong Kong police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at demonstrators who threw plastic bottles on Wednesday as protests against an extradition bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial turned to violent chaos.

Tens of thousands of protesters had gathered peacefully outside the Chinese-ruled city’s legislature before tempers flared, some charging police with umbrellas.

Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

Police warned them back, saying: “We will use force.”

Images of the character Winnie the Pooh have been banned online in China because users were comparing China’s president to the classic cartoon.


