Hong Kong Protester's Message - Communist China Mankind's Greatest Threat

“The world should know, if Hong Kong falls, the whole world falls, okay?” said a Hong Kong protester in a video now going viral.

The clip begins with an older man explaining to the camera how “the police force in Hong Kong is completely under the command of the Chinese communist party.”

“Hong Kong, we are fighting for our freedom and survival, okay?” the demonstrator continues.

“And the world should know, if Hong Kong falls, the whole world falls, okay?” he chillingly warns. “Because the Chinese communist party is the existential risk of humanity, period.”

Watch Infowars’ exclusive, on-the-ground coverage of the Hong Kong protests in the special report below:

