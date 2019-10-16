Hong Kong Protesters Trample, Burn Jersey of NBA star LeBron James

Hong Kong protesters reacted to LeBron James’ comments on free speech by trampling on and burning his jersey in the street.

Following Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey tweeting his support for the Hong Kong protesters, James said that Morey “wasn’t educated on the situation at hand and he spoke.”

“We all talk about this freedom of speech, yes, we all do have freedom of speech. But at times, there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you’re not thinking about others and you’re only thinking about yourself,” James told reporters.

These remarks sparked fury in Hong Kong itself, with around 200 people gathering in one area of the city to burn his jersey.

“Students, they come out like every weekend. They’ve got tear gassed and then they got gun-shot, like every weekend. Police beating students and then innocent people, like every day. And then he (James) just comes up with something (like) that. We just can’t accept that,” said James Lo, a web designer who runs a Hong Kong basketball fan page on Facebook.

Protesters leveled the same accusations at James that so-called “woke” companies in the United States have faced – they support social justice causes domestically but cave in when it comes to China, one of the biggest human rights abusers on the planet.

“Please remember, all NBA players, what you said before: ‘Black lives matter.’ Hong Kong lives also matter!” said 36-year-old office worker William Mok.

