Hong Kong United On The Front Line Of The War Against Humanity

Infowars reporter Greg Reese attended a Hong Kong protest with Savanah Hernandez and learned some key differences between American political protests and the ongoing protests taking place in Hong Kong.

In America, Antifa members cover their faces to stay anonymous while committing crimes, while in Hong Kong, protesters cover their faces to avoid being seen by facial recognition technology.

In the U.S., protesters burn the American flag while waving communist flags, but in Hong Kong, protesters wave the American flag as a symbol of independence as they try to evade the growing threat of communist control.

The unfolding situation in Hong Kong must be watched closely as our fellow humans embrace the revolutionary spirit of America.


