Hong Kong's Police And Triad Gang Working For Communist Chinese

Infowars’ Greg Reese reports live from Hong Kong where he will be covering the ongoing protests over the next week.

Reese explains how the Hong Kong police force and the Triad gang are aligned with the communist government of China.

The Communist Chinese are paying the local Hong Kong Triad gang millions of dollars to attack protesters, and the Hong Kong police have been caught planting weapons on peaceful protesters while acting as agent provocateurs dressed as the protesters.

But the people of Hong Kong are united, aware of the deceit, and losing their faith in the police.

In the following exclusive report, Savanah Hernandez breaks down the history of Hong Kong and why the citizens are fighting so viciously against the extradition bill the Hong Kong government is trying to impose on them.

Mirror:


Related Articles

Epstein's Cellmate Told There Will be a "Price to Pay" if He Talks

Epstein’s Cellmate Told There Will be a “Price to Pay” if He Talks

U.S. News
Comments
CNN Analyst: White Republican Men Are 'Greatest Terrorist Threat' In US

CNN Analyst: White Republican Men Are ‘Greatest Terrorist Threat’ In US

U.S. News
Comments

Psych researcher hits back at Hillary’s ‘blatant lies’ about Google voter manipulation

U.S. News
comments

Joe Biden Remembers When MLK And RFK Were Assassinated … ‘In The 70s’

U.S. News
comments

Ivanka Trump Pushes Gun Control, Red Flag Laws at Trump 2020 Fundraiser Headlined by Dick Cheney

U.S. News
comments

Comments