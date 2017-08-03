Honolulu Bans Texting while Walking Across the Street

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Looking at your smartphone while crossing the street could result in serious injury. But in Honolulu, it will definitely get you fined if you’re caught.

Under a new ban signed into law last week — and set to take effect in October — anyone nabbed crossing “a street or highway while viewing a mobile electronic device” will face a fine of $15-$35 for the first offense.

The Hawaii capital appears to be the first major U.S. city to take this step. The new rules have invited accusations of government overreach and exposed a slippery slope for local cellphone regs — ‘don’t text and walk’ could be the new ‘don’t text and drive.’ But advocates say they’re necessary for safety.

“Sometimes I wish there were laws that we did not have to pass, that perhaps common sense would prevail. But sometimes we lack common sense,” Mayor Kirk Caldwell reportedly said at the July 27 signing ceremony.

