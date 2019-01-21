Hooters Waitress Demands Black Man Remove MAGA Hat, Gets Schooled

In another instance of MAGA Hat Derangement Syndrome, new video surfaced showing a Hooters waitress being publicly schooled by a pro-Trump black man after she ordered him to remove his Make America Great Again Hat.

YouTube personality Tommy Sotomayor started filming the encounter with the black waitress after she made an issue of his hat.

happy that @Hooters took time out to follow me but still waiting on corporate to offer something in the form of making up for this incident! I mean look what starbucks had to do… maybe liberals get resolutions but not conservatives who knows? — Tommy 'Tj' Sotomayor (@TjSotomayorKOC) January 21, 2019

The last 48 hours have seen unprecedented animosity and hatred for Trump supporters and their MAGA hats.

After viral video emerged over the weekend showing a confrontation between a group of MAGA hat-wearing Catholic school students and Native American activist Nathan Phillips, the mainstream media and leftists generally descended into a lynch mob, accusing the students of “harassing” Phillips.

However, within 24 hours, the claim was completely debunked by social media after multiple and extended video footage contradicted the media’s false narrative.

Some in the media have retracted their fake reporting, but that hasn’t stopped the left from demonizing the students further.

Hollywood actress Alyssa Milano compared MAGA hats to Ku Klux Klan hoods.

“The red MAGA hat is the new white hood. Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself,” she tweeted Sunday.

The red MAGA hat is the new white hood. Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself. #FirstThoughtsWhenIWakeUp — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 20, 2019

House Budget Committee chair Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) even called for teenagers to be banned from wearing MAGA hats altogether, saying they’re “poisoning young minds.”

I am calling for a total and complete shutdown of teenagers wearing MAGA hats until we can figure out what is going on. They seem to be poisoning young minds. [1/2] https://t.co/yq5bLd4kE2 — Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) January 20, 2019

Yarmuth has since clarified his remarks after the Native American “harrassment” narrative was thoroughly debunked, saying he was “joking.”

This is one of many other instances of the left completely freaking out over the innocuous MAGA hat.

Separate video from just over the weekend shows two teenage Trump supporters being harassed by rapper Cash Bently.

“You and you is bitches,” he told them.

Horrifying video showing Instagram user @CashBently harassing teenagers for wearing MAGA hats pic.twitter.com/swDOAoJ7vw — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 19, 2019

Last July, a leftist stole a teenager’s MAGA hat in a Whataburger before throwing a soda in his face.

A month later, a Trump-hating father recorded himself bribing his daughter to assault a Trump supporter and steal his MAGA hat.

And two other Trump-supporting teenagers were heckled by a deranged leftist at a South Florida airport in December for wearing “racist” MAGA hats.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

MSM including NPR, ABC, CBS, and NBC claim a group of school children harassed a group of native American, black, and minority adults when the footage shows the opposite actually occurred. Alex breaks down the propaganda campaign by MSM to smear Trump supporters as hateful.