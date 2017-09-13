Hope Hicks Suspended From Twitter After Alt-Left Attack

Image Credits: Getty.

It appears the mob has won (a battle, perhaps not the war).

Following a coordinated alt-left attack targeting Hope Hicks’ account, Twitter has suspended the new White House Communications Director’s account after a mass-reporting.

Here is Hope’s Twitter page

We suspect Twitter will be more than a little embarrassed by this – it appears Jack Dorsey’s sophisticated new anti-free-speech, censorship AI algos are really just mob-rule-driven – if enough people don’t like what you are saying (or may say), they will comply…

We anxiously await President Trump’s response.


