Hope Hicks Suspended From Twitter After Alt-Left Attack

It appears the mob has won (a battle, perhaps not the war).

Following a coordinated alt-left attack targeting Hope Hicks’ account, Twitter has suspended the new White House Communications Director’s account after a mass-reporting.

Alt-left targeted her account and mass-reported it. Twitter took it down pic.twitter.com/pk7nLo0Dwg — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) September 13, 2017

Here is Hope’s Twitter page…

Alt-Left “journalist” cheers suspension of Hope Hicks after mass-harassment campaign @jules_su pic.twitter.com/ikPt8J4h4n — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) September 13, 2017

We suspect Twitter will be more than a little embarrassed by this – it appears Jack Dorsey’s sophisticated new anti-free-speech, censorship AI algos are really just mob-rule-driven – if enough people don’t like what you are saying (or may say), they will comply…

This is a horrific sign for our democracy when @Twitter refuses to allow our President’s own communications channel with the people https://t.co/vJwiklJNap — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) September 13, 2017

We anxiously await President Trump’s response.