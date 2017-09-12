Hope Hicks, a longtime member of President Donald Trump’s communications team, will assume the role of White House communications director on a permanent basis, a senior administration official confirmed Tuesday morning.

Hicks had taken on the role of communications director on an interim basis since last month, when she filled the job following the short-lived tenure of Anthony Scaramucci. That the “interim” tag had been removed from Hicks’s title was first reported by Bloomberg.

The 28-year-old Hicks was among the first members of Trump’s presidential campaign, joining it after working for the Trump Organization.

Hope Hicks will be the third White House communications director of Trump’s presidency. https://t.co/k8xRz2iAAj pic.twitter.com/6izGTK4xF3 — POLITICO (@politico) September 12, 2017

