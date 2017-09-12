Hope Hicks, a longtime member of President Donald Trump’s communications team, will assume the role of White House communications director on a permanent basis, a senior administration official confirmed Tuesday morning.

Hicks had taken on the role of communications director on an interim basis since last month, when she filled the job following the short-lived tenure of Anthony Scaramucci. That the “interim” tag had been removed from Hicks’s title was first reported by Bloomberg.

The 28-year-old Hicks was among the first members of Trump’s presidential campaign, joining it after working for the Trump Organization.

