Hope: Minneapolis Volunteers Gather To Clean Up Looted Businesses & Destruction Left By Race Riots

Hundreds of Minneapolis volunteers descended upon their leveled neighborhoods to clean up the destruction and debris left by rioters over the last few days.

Videos and photos out of the area show hundreds of volunteers sweeping, cleaning graffiti, and picking up trash on Saturday.

An ARMY of volunteers in Minneapolis helping neighbors clean up business damage. “Bring a broom” they were told. What a sight. pic.twitter.com/OjzXpEXCLk — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) May 30, 2020

Over 170 businesses in St. Paul and Minneapolis were left in ruins after thousands of rioters took to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, which devolved into looting, violence, and mayhem.

Community volunteers help clean up the damage at Ethiopian restaurant Addis Ababa on East Lake Street in Minneapolis. #GeorgeFloyd #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/ZlEQXTGvHE — Caroline Yang (@yangfoto) May 30, 2020

“We have hundreds, possibly over a thousand volunteers out here with brooms, dustpans, shovels, ready to sweep up the streets and start cleaning from the chaos that ensued last night in this neighborhood,” one man said as he was recording.

Huge amount of volunteers out in Minneapolis this afternoon to clean up a neighborhood at the epicenter of last night’s riots #MinneapolisRiot #Minneapolis #MinneapolisRiots #Minnesotariots pic.twitter.com/FtmfMBGMv3 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@bgutenschwager) May 30, 2020

Community volunteers are out on Lake Street this morning helping to clean up the damage. #Minneapolis #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/fLQ1nqHIZT — Caroline Yang (@yangfoto) May 30, 2020

The violent riots erupted nationwide Friday in cities like Atlanta, Chicago, Portland, Houston, Louisville, and Washington D.C., prompting the Pentagon to put military police on alert.

The community in South Minneapolis came together to clean today. But don’t expect any of the Main Stream Media to show you this part though. pic.twitter.com/6njuTL83St — Former Democrats for Trump (@YoungDems4Trump) May 30, 2020

However, judging by the videos and photos, it appears the American spirit of generosity and community is still alive and well despite globalist attempts to divide and conquer the people using race.

Helping cleaning up. Being a service in Minneapolis Minnesota. Posted by Marvin El on Thursday, May 28, 2020

