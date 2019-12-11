Horowitz Admits FBI Engaged In "Illegal Surveillance" Of Trump Campaign

During Wednesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee testimony, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz admitted the FBI engaged in “illegal surveillance” of the 2016 Trump campaign.

When Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) asked Horowitz if the surveillance of Carter Page was unlawful, the IG said he’d “leave that decision to the courts.”

“Let’s put it this way,” Graham rephrased the question, “if you don’t have a legal foundation to surveil somebody and you keep doing it is that bad?”

“Absolutely,” Horowitz replied.

Graham asked, “Is that spying?”

“It’s illegal surveillance. It’s not court-authorized surveillance,” Horowitz explained.

Graham interrupted, saying, “Whatever illegal surveillance means, they did it. So, all this stuff that ‘they didn’t illegally surveil Trump’s campaign.’ They did.”

